Why St. Denis Medical is not new tonight, March 4

By
published

The NBC comedy is getting bumped this week.

Kahyun Kim and David Alan Grier in St. Denis Medical
Kahyun Kim and David Alan Grier in St. Denis Medical (Image credit: NBC)

The team at St. Denis Medical has the week off, as the NBC comedy is not airing any episode on Tuesday, March 4. That means no new episode or rerun for the freshman comedy from the creators of Superstore. Why, you may ask? Because an annual federal proceeding is shaking up the primetime lineup on March 4.

Starting at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, NBC and other networks are airing live coverage of the 2025 State of the Union Address, where President Donald Trump will give a speech to a joint session of Congress, an event that presidents hold every year to detail what they have done and their plans moving forward.

Fans of St. Denis likely know that the sitcom typically airs at 8 pm ET/PT, so if the State of the Union is not starting until 9 pm, then why is the show not airing any episode at all? That is because NBC has opted instead to bump up their reality competition show Deal or No Deal Island season 2 from its 9 pm ET/PT timeslot to 8 pm ET/PT and air its latest episode.

This appears to be just a one-week pause, as St. Denis Medical looks to have a new episode airing next Tuesday, March 11, at its usual 8 pm ET/PT timeslot.

St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary style TV show that focuses on the nurses and doctors of an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital. The series’ ensemble features Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper, Kaliko Kauahi and David Alan Grier.

With a 90% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, St. Denis Medical is one of the better reviewed new shows of the 2024-2025 TV season. NBC is certainly happy with it, as the comedy has already been renewed for a second season.

If you don’t want to miss having St. Denis as a part of your weekly viewing schedule this week or if you want to give the show a try, you can stream all 13 episodes that have been released to date exclusively on Peacock. All of the latest episodes of the show become available for all Peacock subscribers the day after they air on NBC; if you’re a Peacock Premium Plus subscriber you can stream the latest episodes live as they air on NBC.

Again, St. Denis Medical is poised to return with a new episode on Tuesday, March 11.

Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.

