Deal or No Deal Island season 2: release date, host, cast and everything we know about the game show

You don’t have to worry about picking the wrong briefcase when it comes to getting more Deal or No Deal Island, because the spin on the classic game show is all set to return with Deal or No Deal Island season 2 on NBC.

Deal or No Deal was a bit of a phenomenon when it premiered on US TV back in 2005, as contestants picked one of 26 briefcases hoping it contained $1 million dollars but could be as little as $1. Deal or No Deal Island didn’t just take that concept and move it to a tropical island for a backdrop, it reinvented the game, brought in a host of players and challenges, and quickly became a fan favorite.

So what’s in store for Deal or No Deal Island season 2? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the game show.

NBC is premiering Deal or No Deal Island season 2 on Tuesday, January 7. The season premiere is going to be a special two-hour broadcast that begins at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The following week, January 14, Deal or No Deal Island will move to its regular broadcast time of 9 pm ET/PT.

To watch Deal or No Deal Island live, you must have access to local NBC station. That can be through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV) or a Peacock Premium Plus subscription. Don’t care about watching it live? All episodes of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 will stream on Peacock (for all subscribers) Wednesdays after each new episode.

Deal or No Deal Island is not available to watch in the UK, but the country does have its own version of the game airing on TV right now.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 host

After Howie Mandel famously hosted the studio game show for years, Joe Manganiello took over hosting duties for Deal or No Deal Island season 1 and is set to do it again for season 2. Manganiello is best known for his work on TV shows like True Blood and movies like Magic Mike.

Both Manganiello and Mandel are also executive producers on the show.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 cast

The cast of Deal or No Deal Island season 2, like in season 1, is going to be a mix of former TV and reality stars and contestants making their TV debuts on the show. Here is a rundown of who is competing this season:

Charles Carlson

Maria-Grace Cook

Seychelle Cordero

David Genat

Courtney Kim

Dr. Will Kirby

Alexis Lete

Luke Olejniczak

Sydnee Peck

Parvati Shallow

Phillip Solomon

Storm Wilson

Dickson Wong

La Shell Wooten

Image 1 of 14 Charles Carlson (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Maria-Grace Cook (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Seychelle Cordero (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) David Genat (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Courntey Kim (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Dr. Will Kirby (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Alexis Lete (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Luke Olejniczak (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Sydnee Peck (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Parvati Shallow (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Phillip Solomon (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) Storm Wilson (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC) (Image credit: Monty Brinton/NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 format

On Deal or No Deal Island, the classic briefcases associated with the game are scattered around the island, with more than $200 million potentially up for grabs to be split between the contestants. Each episode sees contestants compete in challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in the episode’s classic game of Deal or No Deal. The player with the highest value case gets immunity and picks a player to enter “The Temple.”

The selected player then plays Deal or No Deal. If they make a bad deal (they take an offer from the banker that is less than what was in their briefcase), then they are automatically eliminated. If they make a good deal (for more than what was in their briefcase), then they get to pick who is eliminated from the game.

The winnings amassed from each game are added to a group pot that will grow throughout the season, the last player standing will take on the banker to potentially win a massive cash prize (season 1’s winner Jordan Fowler took home $13.85 million dollars).

There are also some new features to the game this season. There is a new banker, which NBC has confirmed is a woman, who will be looking for her next protégé among the contestants. The network also teases that the show will feature its first romance between contestants and new and exciting challenges.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 trailer

Watch the trailer for Deal or No Deal Island season 2 right here: