Why The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and other late-night shows are not new tonight, November 5

If you’re looking for your usual dose of Emmy-winning jokes and banter from Stephen Colbert via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight, November 5, you’re out of luck. There will be no new episode of the series this evening on CBS, and unless you’re in the Pacific Time zone, there won’t even be a rerun episode airing.

So why the big interruption? Well, it all boils down to it being Election Day in the US, and CBS, along with NBC and ABC, planning to have news coverage of the election results. This of course means that there will also be no new episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC or Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. Instead of late-night jokes and commentary on pop culture, TV watchers should buckle in for post-election coverage.

This election cycle in the US is hotly contested as the presidential race boils down to Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump. If polls are to be believed, this will be quite the nail-bitter contest. Not only that, but with the US House of Representatives and the US Senate both up for grabs, there’s a lot at stake for Americans as they look to the next four years. Because of the gravity of it all, some late-night viewers may not mind the interruption in regularly scheduled programming.

With all that being said, fans of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert shouldn’t fret about a long break in new episodes as one is scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 6. Colbert will be joined then by special guest George Stephanopoulos and musical guest Lenny Kravitz.

Both Jimmys are also back on November 6, as Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are set to air new episodes of their respective shows. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian will be joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez and musical guest Bailey Zimmerman. Kimmel will host Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, Tommy Vietor and musical guest Alessia Cara on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Now for those who absolutely need their daily fix of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, previously aired episodes are available to stream on Paramount Plus.