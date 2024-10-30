Why The Masked Singer isn't on tonight, October 30

The next new episode of The Masked Singer season 12 is supposed to be 60's Night, but the blast to the past will have to wait because the show isn't on as scheduled on Wednesday, October 30. Read on to learn why The Masked Singer season 12 isn't on tonight.

Every fall there are two things that are guaranteed to happen: new episodes of beloved shows returning to TV and Major League Baseball wrapping up its season with roughly a month of postseason games, culminating in the World Series. This year, MLB's postseason schedule has been kind to The Masked Singer, which airs at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, the home of postseason baseball. In previous years, several episodes have been bumped from the schedule to accommodate the playoffs.

This year, though, the only interruption comes with Game 5 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees. The Dodgers jumped ahead to a 3-0 lead over the Yankees, but the Yankees took home a decisive victory in Game 4 to stay alive and keep the competition going. Should the Dodgers win tonight, they'll be celebrating their World Series victory all night long and if the Yankees win, the show moves back to LA, where the Dodgers will try to bring home the title in front of a home crowd.

The Masked Singer will not air on October 30, moving its next new episode to November 6. The theme of the night is 60's Night and here's what you can look forward to in the episode:

"It’s time to get groovy on 60’s Night on The Masked Singer! The show opens with a 'Fun' rendition of 'Fun, Fun, Fun' by The Beach Boys before the Group B finalists sing their hearts out to secure a spot in the Quarter Finals. The celebrities will pay tribute to the grooviest era of all with songs like 'House Of The Rising Sun,' 'Do You Love Me' and 'Ain’t No Way' before the peace and love must come to an end. Will there be a dramatic double elimination, or will the judges use the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell? Tune-in to see who will be unmasked in the all-new Group B Finals: ‘60s Night episode of The Masked Singer."

So you'll have to wait a week to see Goo, Wasp and Bluebell compete for a spot in the Quarter Finals, but in the meantime you can enjoy all the action of the World Series.

The Masked Singer season 12 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, and streams the following day on Hulu.