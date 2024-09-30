How to watch 2024 MLB playoffs online and on TV

When the calendar flips to October, it's time for playoff baseball, and we have an exciting lineup of matchups as 12 teams try to make their way to the World Series. Want to know where, when and how you can watch all the MLB playoff action? Let us help you.

Below you'll find everything you need to know on how to watch the 2024 MLB playoffs online or on live TV, from the Wild Card round to the final out of the World Series (heck, we even have an exciting doubleheader to officially close out the regular season and finalize the final two Wild Card teams in the National League).

With the Texas Rangers not making the playoffs, there is going to be a new champion this season, and there is a strong lineup of potential contenders: from the AL-best New York Yankees looking to add to their World Series total; to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani looking to cap a historic season with a World Series win; to the Philadelphia Phillies looking to finally get over the hump after coming close the last two years; and the Cleveland Guardians are looking to win their first World Series in almost 80 years.

Whether any of those are your teams or any of the other clubs looking for a magical October run, here's what you need to know in order to watch the MLB playoffs.

How to watch 2024 MLB playoffs online in the US

If you're looking to watch the MLB postseason online, you’re in luck, there will be some options to do so.

With games airing on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TNT, TBS and truTV, you can watch all of them on live TV streaming services, including Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV (some channels may not be available on some services). In addition, for games on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, you can watch them on the ESPN app (but you must have an authenticated provider that carries ESPN), and games on Fox and TNT are going to be available to MLB.TV subscribers.

If you’ve cut the cord from live TV entirely, some of the MLB postseason games are going to be available on a straight streaming platform: specifically Max. Max will offer live streams of all games that air on TNT, TBS and truTV through its B/R Sports on Max feature. Per the Max site, the B/R sports add-on is still available for free, though eventually, it will cost $9.99 per month in addition to a standard Max subscription.

How to watch 2024 MLB playoffs on TV in the US

All MLB playoff games are going to be available on traditional TV channels. Just about all traditional pay-TV providers provide access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, TNT, TBS and truTV to allow you to watch all the games. As mentioned above, they are also available on live TV streaming services Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

For the games that air on ABC and Fox, you don’t need a subscription to any of these services, as they are available through TV antennas that can receive local station signals. For this postseason, that would get you access to NLDS, NLCS and all World Series games. All other games will require a cable or live TV streaming service subscription.

How to watch 2024 MLB playoffs in Canada

Though the Toronto Blue Jays were not able to make the MLB playoffs this season, should Canadian baseball fans want to watch the games, they can do so on SportsNet.

How to watch 2024 MLB playoff around the world

If you are outside of the US and Canada and want to watch the MLB postseason, you can check the international broadcaster slated to carry games from MLB.com , or you can sign up for MLB.TV to watch games live, with no authentication required.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want the MLB playoffs, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune into live baseball or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

2024 MLB playoff schedule

Before the 2024 MLB playoffs officially get underway, there is a doubleheader between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets that must be played to determine the final two wild card spots in the National League. These games were originally postponed due to weather from Hurricane Helene, but are taking place on Monday, September 30. The winner of the first game will automatically earn a wild card spot. If the same team wins game two of the doubleheader, then the Arizona Diamondbacks will make the playoffs. If Mets and Braves split the doubleheader, then both make the playoffs.

Here's the schedule for the doubleheader:

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves, 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT, ESPN2

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves, 4:40 pm ET/1:40 pm PT, ESPN2

Once that is settled, we get into the official MLB playoff schedule. Take a look:

Wild Card round schedule

(Three-game series, * denotes "if necessary")

Tuesday, October 1

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros, game 1, 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, ABC

Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles, game 1, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN

TBD vs Milwaukee Brewers, game 1, 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT, ESPN

TBD vs San Diego Padres, game 1, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, ESPN

Wednesday, October 2

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros, game 2, 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, ABC

Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles, game 2, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN

TBD vs Milwaukee Brewers, game 2, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN

TBD vs San Diego Padres, game 2, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, ESPN2

Thursday, October 3

Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros, game 3*, 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, ABC

Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles, game 3*, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, ESPN

TBD vs San Diego Padres, game 3*, 7 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN

TBD vs Milwaukee Brewers, game 3*, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, ESPN2

The Division series then begins on Saturday, October 5.