Will Steffy fire Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful?

It was impossible to miss Steffy’s jab at Carter in the October 22 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Should Carter be worried about losing his job?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was furious when Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) revealed that he invited Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) to their meeting. When she introduced Carter to Electra, she introduced him as Forrester Creations’ chief operating officer, but then she added — unmistakably — “for now.”

Is Steffy going to fire Carter?

We don’t think so. While springing Ivy on Steffy probably wasn’t the greatest idea, it was a shrewd business move that served three main purposes.

One: Carter is right that Forrester Creations should broaden its horizons, and he’s also right that Steffy and Ivy’s issues are personal and shouldn’t be a reason they can’t work together. This, of course, is exactly what’s happening with Steffy and Hope, and there’s an underlying message being delivered here that limiting business relationships due to personal grudges is not only unprofessional, but it’s also detrimental to the health of the business.

Two: Steffy needs to think about working outside the box. She’s doing what’s always worked instead of thinking of new and creative ways to move the company forward. Collaborations with people like Ivy, who have big social media reaches, help the company’s bottom line.

Three: Carter’s plan to introduce Ivy’s jewelry line is an underhanded way to keep Hope’s line going. Carter truly believes that Ivy’s jewelry can be profitable, which can help support Forrester Creations’ bottom line. When Brooke’s Bedroom was a success, it helped the whole company, including Hope for the Future. Carter is giving Hope’s line a boost by introducing another revenue source.

Of course, Steffy isn’t happy about Carter’s move and we have no doubt that she’ll be turning to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to express her frustration. However, Ridge knows that the efforts he himself put into the Brooke’s Bedroom relaunch paid off, so he may end up supporting Carter’s efforts, even if he questions Carter’s sudden interest in Hope for the Future.

One thing is for certain: no matter how good Carter’s ideas turn out to be in the long run, Steffy still isn’t happy and while she may not have grounds to fire Carter, she’s going to make him uncomfortable until he falls back in line.