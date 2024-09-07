Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos doc premieres on HBO tonight

You know Tony, Carmela, Meadow, A.J. and the rest of The Sopranos' crime family—meet the man who created them. Premiering tonight, September 7 at 8pm Eastern Time on HBO, Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos is a two-part documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney (Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief) that "delves deep into the psyche of renowned 'Sopranos' creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program," per a press release.

The Sopranos debuted 25 years ago on Sunday, January 10, 1999, and ushered in a golden age of prestige television with its tales of New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and the personal and professional problems that led him to seeing a psychologist. Across six seasons, the drama—which also starred Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico and Steve Schirripa—garnered a whopping 21 Emmy Awards, including two Outstanding Drama Series trophies, and we ranked it number two on our list of the 100 best TV shows of all time.

"On a replica set of Dr. Melfi’s psychiatrist’s office, Gibney flips the script on David Chase, excavating and analyzing the origins of 'The Sopranos,' his creative process, and the intimate connections between his own life and many of his characters," reads a description from HBO.

The doc is packed with insights and revelations from the people who made the revolutionary series a reality, including talking heads from series stars Falco, Bracco and Imperioli, as well as archival interview footage of the late, great Gandolfini. It also takes viewers into the writers' room, from the inspirational pilot to that polarizing final episode, via sit-downs with the show's scribes, producers and executives.

To watch Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos, you’ll need access to HBO—thankfully, the channel is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you can watch live simulcasts of HBO channels via several live TV streaming service options, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. You also have access to HBO programming, including the Edelman’s latest special, through the network's streaming platform, Max.



Check out the official trailer for Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos before tuning into the two-part documentary special tonight at 8pm ET on HBO.