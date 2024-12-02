Wolf Hall fans comment on the 'unbearable' moment of the plot while praising the 'extraordinary' cast, with some calling it 'perfect TV'

Wolf Hall viewers have praised the new series of the BBC show and its 'outstanding' performances but say that one aspect of the plot is 'unbearable' to watch.

Wolf Hall 2: The Mirror and the Light sees Mark Rylance return to the series as Henry VIII's advisor, Thomas Cromwell, in a powerful performance that charts the character's demise.

After the latest episode of Wolf Hall 2: The Mirror and the Light (which aired on Sunday, December 1st), one viewer wrote, 'Wolf Hall justifies every single penny of the BBC's licence fee.

'Mark Rylance is outstanding, but the whole cast are extraordinary.

Before adding, 'It's almost unbearable to watch Cromwell's fall from power, little missteps gradually entrapping him.'

To which another fan replied, 'It’s so difficult to watch and read without thinking of him as such a sincere and kindly man. H.M. Must have had a real soft spot.

'I wish he had left and gone with his daughter to Antwerp. Hard to think of him not being a good person in reality.'

While another said, 'It's brilliant! Mark Rylance is outstanding. More like this @bbc please! Damien Lewis is also brilliant. I've been rewatching the first series and the subtle changes in Henry's personality after the jousting accident are so well done. Perfect tv.'

Another said, 'Absolutely stunning production. The slow, considered pace is mesmerising compared to other programs that are all action and instant gratification. It is so atmospheric with a palpably building tension.'

And another wrote, praising Mark Rylance's acting, 'It's getting harder to watch but Mark Rylance commands the screen.'

Meanwhile, another fan said, 'What a performance by Mark Rylance! Such understated talent.'

Another replied, 'I love the Wolf Hall series, and as for Mark Rylance, he's an incredible actor, a person who, even when saying little, says a lot.

'And I find myself really waiting for delivery of next line and can well imagine his portrayal of Cromwell is spot on.'

Wolf Hall continues on Sunday 8 December at 9pm on BBC One.

You can catch up with the series on BBC iPlayer.