‘Yellowstone’ season 4 gets fall premiere date on Paramount Network

A first glimpse of Yellowstone season four has been released, with Paramount Network saying that it will arrive this fall, though on an as yet unspecified date. What we do know from the teaser is that the Dutton family is out for revenge this season.

Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water) and stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful Montana ranching family. Along with the rest of his family (Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley), they must protect their land from those who aim to encroach on it.

Other members of the Yellowstone cast include Danny Huston, Kelly Asbille, Cole Hauser and Josh Holloway. There are some big name additions to the cast for season four, including Academy Award-nominee Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, Kathryn Kelly and Finn Little.

Season three of Yellowstone ended with some shocking developments. A bomb went off in Beth’s (Reilly) office and John was shot on the side of the road. The teaser trailer covers most of this, before in big bold letters says that “revenge will be worth the wait.”

Watch the Yellowstone season four announcement trailer below.

If that has you amped up to watch Yellowstone, you’re in luck. In addition to the season four announcement, Paramount Network said that it is running a July 4th Every Episode Celebration Marathon of Yellowstone starting on Saturday, July 3.

Yellowstone, despite being a Paramount Network show, isn’t available on the Paramount Plus streaming service. It is actually available to stream on Peacock, which has the exclusive rights to the show.

It is unclear if or when this may change, but Paramount Plus will capitalize on the popularity of Yellowstone by expanding the show’s universe on the service. Paramount Plus, in addition to a library of Paramount movies and TV shows, has also moved CBS broadcast shows SEAL Team and Evil to Paramount Plus exclusively for their new seasons.

Paramount Plus offers both an ad-supported and ad-free version. Paramount Plus’ price for the ad-free version is $9.99, it is priced at $4.99 for the ad-supported version.