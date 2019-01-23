YouTube TV hits 95 more markets, says it's now available in 98 percent of U.S. households

YouTube TV today announced that it's now available in 98 percent of households in the United States, thanks to the addition of 95 more markets. "The remainder will follow shortly thereafter," it said in a blog post .

Here's the list of new markets. If you're trying to count 95 and the numbers don't quite add up, do note that this sort of thing is done by designated market areas, which often include more than one city. Also, YouTube TV's list of additions includes a few markets we'd already seen, and they're no longer providing a complete list.

In any event, 98 percent is 98 percent. So there's a pretty darn good chance you've got access to YouTube TV — which is still just $40 a month — where you live. You can check for that here .

Why YouTube TV? In addition to the price, it's got unlimited cloud-based DVR, and you can have up to six accounts for a household, so you and your kids' content isn't all mixed up.

YouTube TV is crowing this expansion just in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 — a bold move given that it's had issues staying up during other major events .

Here's the full list of additions: