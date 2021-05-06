YouTube TV now works on PlayStation 5

Good news for those of you rocking a PlayStation 5 but waiting on YouTube TV to hit the platform: You can now watch YouTube TV on PlayStation 5, as noted on the YouTUbe TV support pages and first spotted by Android Police.

And, well, that's pretty much it. The timing couldn't be better, considering that Google (which owns YouTube TV) is in the midst of a pretty major spat with Roku, which happens to be the No. 1 streaming platform in the United States.

The move means that that YouTube TV is now available on both of the latest models of the major gaming platforms — it's been available for Xbox Series X for a while now — and so pretty much every piece of major modern hardware is supported. That also includes Android devices, of course, from phones to tablets to Android TV, Google TV and more. YouTube TV also works great on Apple TV, iPhones and iPads. Or if you're an Amazon Fire TV sort of person, you can rock it on there as well.

Or if you want to watch YouTube TV in a web browsers — go right ahead.

YouTube TV has more than 3 million subscribers at last count. It costs $65 a month and has about 100 channels in its single plan, with a suite of premium add-ons that let you complete things even more. There's a YouTube TV free trial, of course, so you can kick the tires before you decide if you want to buy. But you also can cancel at any time, so there's not that much risk, really.

And if you're trying to make the decision between YouTube TV versus Hulu, well, we can help with that, too.