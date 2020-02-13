YouTube TV won't let you sign up and pay through Apple TV after March 13, 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

If you're a YouTube TV subscriber who is paying through Apple TV instead of your Google account — well, get ready to start paying through your Google account.

YouTube TV today is sending out emails (as seen on Reddit and MacRumors ) to folks to let them known that they'll no longer be able to pay via Apple TV starting March 13, 2020.

The text of the notice reads thusly:

You're currently subscribed to YouTube TV through Apple in-app purchases, so we're writing to let you know that, starting March 13, 2020, YouTube TV will no longer accept payment through Apple in-app purchases.

YouTube TV members will still be able to watch YouTube TV content on Apple devices.

You'll be billed for one final month of service and then your in-app purchase subscription will be canceled automatically on your billing date after March, 13, 2020.

And as the notice reiterates, you'll still be able to watch YouTube TV on an Apple TV just fine. You'll just have to find some other way to pay for it other than through Apple's in-app billing service — which, by the way, still takes 30 percent off the top for Apple's troubles.

If you're looking to start up a YouTube TV subscription, you'll get more tha 70 channels for $49 a month. It's avialable on prety much ever device out there, has support for multiple accounts so your kids' shows won't mess up your recommendations, and it comes with a free unlimited DVR.