Zawe Ashton joins Teyonah Parris and Brie Larson in 'Captain Marvel 2'

Velvet Buzzsaw actress Zawe Ashton is joining Teyonah Parris and Brie Larson in the sequel to Marvel Studios Captain Marvel, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Ashton is set to play a villain character opposite Larson. Screenwriter Megan McDonnell will pen a script, and Nia DaCosta will direct for Marvel and Disney.

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani also joins Zawe Ashton. Sources say Ashton will be the main villain. There is a good chance there could be another antagonist, as we know Marvel films love to pack in as many baddies as possible.

In the first Captain Marvel, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers was a human who becomes involved in the war between the Kree and shape-shifting Skrulls, two alien races within the Marvel Universe. She survives an explosion tied to an alien engine, and it imbued her with infinity stone level power. After taking hold of her mind and power as the Kree was suppressing them, she steps into her own as Captain Marvel, becoming one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel was the first female-centric Marvel film. It was released in March 2019 and grossed $1.13 billion worldwide. Captain Marvel 2 is set currently for a November 11, 2022 release date.

Marvel fans are getting to know one of Larson’s Captain Marvel 2 co-stars, Teyonah Paris, in the MCU television series WandaVision. Teyonah Paris plays the adult version of Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau (Akira Akbar) in the series.

Zawa Ashton first broke on to the scene with her role in the TV series Fresh Meat and was recently seen on Broadway in Betrayal's revival opposite Tom Hiddleston. She was most recently seen opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw. Ashton’s other credits include Nocturnal Animals and Greta. She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.