Casualty spoilers: David Hide misses a desperate cry for help!

David Hide’s son Ollie embarks on a dangerous path in Casualty episode Never Alone (BBC One, 8.50 pm, Saturday, May 28 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Rash Masum is in for a painful shock, and Faith Cadogan discovers someone in her family is keeping a secret!

Full Casualty spoilers below…

David Hide losing control?

The atmosphere between nurse David Hide and his teenage son Ollie has become increasingly tense in recent weeks.

At home Ollie (Harry Collett) blames David for his stepmum Rosa Cadenas leaving them. While at school and online he’s being relentlessly bullied - unknown to David.

So, this week, when Ollie arrives at the ED desperately anxious to talk to his father, David doesn’t realise the urgency of his son’s request.

David (Jason Durr) is trying to keep on top of his new duties as the clinical nurse manager of Holby ED, but will he neglect his son’s needs in the process?

A busy shift, means David doesn't have much time for Ollie. (Image credit: BBC)

The waiting game

As an increasingly agitated Ollie waits outside the ED for his busy dad, he’s inundated with texts from his sinister new friend Rob about meeting up in the woods later that day.

Meanwhile, inside the hospital, David is juggling the urgent demands of the ED. As well as meetings, computer problems and nonstop patient care, David’s colleagues also turn to him for help with suicidal patient Heather (Unforgotten star Amanda Root).

David, who has bipolar disorder, is an expert in mental health care and agrees to help. Meanwhile, Ollie is becoming more and more anxious to speak to his father…

Ollie wants to talk to his dad, but why? (Image credit: BBC)

Dangerous intentions?

Relations between father and son reach breaking point when Ollie walks in on David as he’s trying to stop Heather, who’s been drinking petrol, from flicking her lighter! When petrified David screams at Ollie to get out, the confused and hurt teen goes straight to Rob (Inside No. 9 star Noah Valentine).

What did Ollie want to tell his dad? And just what has Rob planned for the vulnerable teen?

Something tells us Rob isn't planning on setting up a study group... (Image credit: BBC)

Romance on the rocks

Following last week’s kiss, Rash Masum and Paige Allcott wake up together completely loved up.

Rash (Neet Mohan) is happy for the world to know they’re together. Paige, however, would prefer their budding romance to remain secret as she’s worried about being judged by their co-workers.

Smitten Rash agrees, but their plans are completely derailed at work, where they discover keeping their relationship under wraps is an impossible task.

Why? Because Gossipy nurse Marty Kirkby is spreading the news around the ED faster than butter on a hot crumpet!

Marty at work - as the anti-Cupid! (Image credit: BBC)

Rash dashed!

Despite Rash and Paige’s denials, Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) won’t let the matter drop, leaving junior doctor Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) upset that their private affairs are the talk of the ED.

Concerned for her fledgling career and grieving the recent death of her mum, Paige makes the decision to cool things with Rash, leaving him completely and utterly crushed…

Is it really over?

Marty, we love you! But what have you done?! (Image credit: BBC)

Faith’s shock discovery

Faith Cadogan makes a surprising discovery about her daughter Natalia this week!

The drama kicks off when Natalia (Zoe Brough) brings her friend Georgie (Scarlett Raynor) into the ED after she injures herself skateboarding.

While treating Georgie, Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) keeps her talking in order to distract her. The nurse is shocked, however, when Georgie inadvertently reveals that Natalia has been seeing an older boy called Tristan for about a month!

Faith is hurt that her daughter hasn’t confided in her, while embarrassed Natalia shuts down any further conversation with her mum. Could this drive a wedge between them?

Mum's the word! Natalia is keeping mum about her boyfriend... (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Natalia is concerned when she spots bruising around Georgie’s neck. Her friend brushes off her questions, but later makes a worrying revelation - and a concerning suggestion…

Meanwhile, Natalia is delighted to run into childhood friend Ollie at the ED and asks him why they never hang out any more. Will he confide in her?

Friends reunited. Could Natalia be just the person Ollie needs right now? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) has a lot to say about David’s new role as nurse manager (and his bum bag!).

It looks like Stevie’s ambitions to run the ED haven’t gone away. Should clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Beck) be worried?

Who's the boss! Dylan Keogh is master of all he surveys, but is Stevie planning a coup? (Image credit: BBC)

And keep an eye out for a moving guest storyline with Amanda Root (star of The Forsyte Saga, Unforgotten, The Sister).

Amanda plays suicidal widow Heather, who is haunted by flashbacks to a traumatic car accident involving her husband Martin (The Palace’s John Ramm).

She’s brought into the ED after a suspected overdose but refuses to tell concerned Rash and Paige what she’s taken. As the medics desperately try to save her, Heather sips from a suspicious water bottle, which actually contains petrol…

Can David persuade Heather to open up and save her life?



If you are affected by this storyline, please seek help from the NHS.

Amanda Root guest stars as Heather in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty airs on Saturday, May 28 2022 at 8.50pm on BBC One. The episode is available on iPlayer after transmission.