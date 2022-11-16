Casualty spoilers: ED in CHAOS for Stevie, Paige and Rash!
Airs Saturday, November 19 2022 at 9.45pm on BBC One.
It's all systems go in Casualty episode People Skills (BBC One, 9.45pm, Saturday, November 19, 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings) as Paige Allcott is caught up in a road accident — but when Rash starts mollycoddling, she delivers some harsh home truths. Elsewhere, Stevie is at loggerheads with Dylan... again!
Full spoilers are below...
Paige is in a spot of bother...
Casualty is quite literally back with a bang this week, as junior medic Paige Allcott is witness to a road accident after a member of her local choir collapses in the street and the crowd gathered around him is ploughed into by an oncoming car!
Paige rushes to treat Saul and the others injured at the scene and, back in the ED, comforts Saul's wife Mercy (Hollyoaks' Kiza Dean), who reveals they've been trying for a baby.
What's Rash up to?
Meanwhile, Rash treats the driver responsible for the crash, Carl Simpson, who has Nazi tattoos on his chest. Rash is convinced he deliberately targeted Paige and the mixed-race crowd and confronts Carl, who responds by trying to throttle and then headbutt him.
Rash ends up nursing physical and emotional wounds, as girlfriend Paige insists she wants a boyfriend not a bodyguard and decides not to meet his dad for dinner... now or ever!
Are Stevie and Dylan at loggerheads again?
Yep! Another day, another ding-dong with the constantly warring pair.
This time, Stevie’s put out when Dylan balks at nominating her for the Jac Naylor award for clinical development — saying she lacks the required people skills! Keen to prove him wrong, Stevie treats Saul, who tests positive for HIV.
Saul begs Stevie and Paige not to tell wife Mercy, even though she may also be at risk. But when it emerges Mercy is pregnant, Stevie's convinced Saul has no intention of telling her — so breaks the news to Mercy herself putting her at loggerheads with Dylan!
Stevie reckons her days in the ED are numbered until general manager Marcus reminds her that what Jac Naylor lacked in bedside manner, she more than made up for in clinical excellence. Can Stevie prove she’s a worthy candidate for the award?
This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday, November 19 2022 at 9.45 pm on BBC One and is available on iPlayer after transmission.
