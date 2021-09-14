‘Casualty’ spoilers: Jade Lovall quits after drug bust!

It's a bittersweet week for Casualty fans as Jade Lovall leaves makes her exit.

Jade Lovall quits Casualty!

In this week's Casualty episode 'The Road Less Travelled' (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 18 September 2021) senior nurse manager Jacob Masters is recovering at home alone following girlfriend Tina Mollett's violent assault last week. But will he come into the ED to help junior nurse Jade Lovall when her job is on the line? It may mean answering a lot of questions from concerned co-workers about his injuries…

Full Casualty spoilers below...

Jade is set up by Stevie!

Since discovering that Jade Lovall was responsible for causing the accident that left her sister incapacitated, consultant Stevie Nash has been plotting revenge. This week the scheming doctor plants drugs in Jade’s locker, sending the young nurse on a downward spiral.

It’s a tough day for Jade (Gabriella Leon) even before the drugs are discovered as her estranged mum, Susie (Sophie Stone), is brought into the ED following a road traffic accident. Upset at this unwelcome reunion Jade opens up to Stevie (Elinor Lawless) about the pain of growing up in foster care, mistakenly thinking Stevie cares about her!

Distraught at being set up Jade is horrified when she’s put under formal investigation and faces suspension that could lead to her being fired! She frantically calls her line manager Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) for help and feels abandoned when he fails to show up…. leading Jade to a life-changing decision.

She quits her job in the hope of a new future! But will it involve her mum Susie?

Jade is set up by Stevie, leading to her quitting her job.

Jacob in hiding...

Iain Dean makes a house call to Jacob, who can barely face his own reflection, never mind deal with the barrage of questions he’ll undoubtedly face if he turns up at the ED following Tina’s violent assault…

Meanwhile, his abusive girlfriend, Tina, keeps texting him.

Iain (Michael Stevenson) pleads with him not to get back with his toxic lover, but will traumatised Jacob be strong enough to withstand Tina’s manipulations?

Marty is desperate for Jade to fight the false drug allegations.

Also in Casualty this week

Marty and Charlie implore Jade to stand up and fight the drug accusations.

And Ethan Hardy is ignoring calls from Fensiha’s parents, who are looking after his son, Bodhi, while he grieves fiancée Fenisha’s death.

Will the life and death predicament of a patient in the ED send him further into depression?

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 at 9.30pm, on Saturday 18 September 2021. It will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.