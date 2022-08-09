Casualty spoilers: Rash Masum is ghosted and Sah decides to move on!
By Elaine Reilly published
Airs Saturday 13 August 2022 at 8.35pm on BBC One.
Rash Masum is distraught when Paige Allcott gives him the silent treatment in Casualty episode Survivor (BBC One, 8.35pm, Saturday 13 August 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Sah Brockner decides it’s time to move on…
See our Casualty spoilers below for more…
Rash Masum rejected!
Doctors Rash Masum and Paige Allcott have only been together for a couple of months, but already cracks are appearing in their relationship.
This week, Rash (Neet Mohan) is frantic when Paige (Shalisha James-Davis) ignores his texts and calls. He’s overworked, pulling extra shifts, and beyond anxious for news about her BRCA test results.
Meanwhile Paige, who recently lost her mum, has taken the test to discover whether or not she’s inherited the gene for breast cancer. And, on receiving her results, has called in sick.
Afraid she’s had bad news, Rash turns to Paige’s closest friend in the ED, nurse Robyn Miller, and makes a shocking discovery — Paige has the BRCA gene.
Robyn (Amanda Henderson) urges the devastated doctor to keep calm and give Paige space. But rejected Rash bombards Paige with messages.
Will his actions push her away?
Sah Brockner makes a shock decision
Paramedic Sah Brockner (Arin Smethurst) is still reeling from estranged mum Jools’ shock return to Holby.
Jools (Hollyoaks’ Alex Childs) has got her feet firmly under the table with Sah’s dad Kevin! So, with Jools now back in the family home, Sah resorts to minimum contact with their parents.
This week Jools is disheartened that her attempts to make amends have been rejected, while Kevin (Eastenders’ Gordon Peaston) urges patience.
Spurred on, Jools makes a vegan feast for Sah. However, Sah actively avoids the prospect of spending time with their loved-up parents, deciding instead to stay at the ED and support a patient in crisis.
Later, Sah begins to soften towards their mum when Jools turns up at the ED with lunch for them, but quickly regrets letting their guard down…
Shocked by Jools' opinions, Sah makes the decision to move on!
Also in Casualty this week…
The ED is swamped with patients, short staffed, and the team are stretched to capacity.
Nurse Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) refuses to drop everything for clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Beck) when he requests she help him with a sensitive situation.
Instead, Dylan is forced to turn to doctor Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) for help. Will she surprise him with how she handles a difficult case involving Ayanna Bishar (Sara Mokonen), a university student found injured on campus following a night out.
Consultant Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) is faced with a matter close to his heart, when motor neurone disease patient, Ed, is brought into the ED by his fiancée, Hannah.
And paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) encourages Sah to make a big life decision!
Taking advice from Teddy, Sah? How times have changed!
This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 13 August 2022 at 8.35pm on BBC1. The episode is available on iPlayer after transmission.
