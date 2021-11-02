'Coronation Street' spoilers: Aadi Alahan finally snaps!

Aadi Alahan rails at his sister and storms out in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dev reveals that the police are checking the CCTV while the culprit masks his guilt. Aadi returns home and points out how his dad rescued Asha but left him to die in a burning car.

Dev does his best to reassure Aadi that he loves him and his sister equally but Aadi then drops a bombshell…. Asha arrives home and Aadi turns his anger on his sister, telling her he’s spent his whole life playing second fiddle, before storming out of the house.

Kelly approaches Nina and Asha outside the chippy and assures them she didn’t key Dev’s car and is telling the truth about her trip to York. Will they believe her story?

In the factory, Sarah notices the Dexter order is due out to the States in two days’ time and a stressed Carla promises to sort it. After a tip off from Sarah, Peter drags Carla out for lunch and admits that he’s worried about her and the amount of pressure she is putting on herself.

Tyrone calls at No.9 just as Phill arrives back from the school run with Hope and Ruby. When Phill reveals that Ruby’s been invited to a party, but Hope’s not welcome, Fiz is annoyed, but Tyrone assures him it’s not his fault. At the kids’ party, Tyrone makes it clear to Penny that he’s not impressed by her attitude towards Hope.

As Summer heads out of class, she spots two tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest on Daniel’s desk. Daniel catches up with her in the school corridor and asks her if she’s free this evening, before explaining that he’d like her to babysit. In the corner shop flat, Adam warns Daniel that Daisy is trouble and he’ll end up getting hurt.

Having been left to look after Sam, Simon does his best to persuade him out of his room, but without any success.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm. This week Coronation Street airs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. There is no episode on Friday due to football on ITV.