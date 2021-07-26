'Coronation Street' spoilers: Alina Pop in arson attack?

Alina Pop (played by Ruxandra Porojnicu) sleeps as fire licks at her bedroom door in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 8:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street, a tired Alina persuades Tyrone that he should attend the drinks he has arranged at the hotel with his friends and leave her to have an early night.

When Hope declares that she wants nothing to do with the new baby and hopes he’s never born, Fiz is shocked and orders her up to bed.

But Hope sneaks out of the back door and lets herself onto the salon flat to retrieve her dinosaur, believing Alina to be out at the drinks. She lets herself back into number 9 and Fiz is oblivious to where she’s been.

Back at the flat, Alina sleeps soundly as smoke starts to creep under her bedroom floor.

Alina sleeps soundly as smoke billows under her bedroom door. (Image credit: ITV)

On the street, Eileen and Sally are horrified to realise the salon flat is on fire and, having taken a call from Evelyn, a shocked Tyrone tells Kirk they need to get home.

Fiz, Evelyn, Sally and Eileen stand back as Alina is loaded into the ambulance. Tyrone arrives and climbs in with her as Hope watches from her bedroom window. Was the fire anything to do with her? And will she admit to being in the salon flat?

Is Hope responsible for the salon flat fire? (Image credit: ITV)

His disappointment evident, James tells a guilty Craig that all he had to do was provide the truth but he let him down. In the police station, Craig questions PC Brody about his handling of James’s arrest but when PC Brody suggests that black people are just over-sensitive, he’s horrified.

Robert, the County Manager, calls at No.3 when James realises Robert is pleased it isn't going any further he reaches a decision and tells Michael he refuses to give up and he’s going to appeal.

A dejected Todd scours the rental property pages and admits to George that it’s all out of his price bracket as he’s still paying Billy back for the stolen heat pump.

When Todd reveals that he still hasn’t found anywhere to stay, George insists he comes home with him.

George comes to Todd's rescue again. (Image credit: ITV)

Izzy calls Sarah and Carla and accuses them of lying to her. When Carla admits that they were just trying to protect her, a tearful Izzy kills the call. Sarah and Carla bicker over her, each blaming the other for upsetting her.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7:30pm on ITV.