Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor CONFRONTS Joel!
Airs at 8:00 pm on Friday 6th September 2024 on ITV1.
Carla Connor tells Joel what she really thinks of him in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Having shared her frustrations about Betsy with Carla Connor, it's clear the pair are growing closer. But how does Betsy really feel about their friendship? Carla meets up with a potential supplier at the Chariot Square Hotel and clocks Joel’s arrival. With her meeting over, she approaches Joel's table and announces to the room that he's the woman-beater who tried to murder Lauren Bolton. How will Joel react?
A desperate Leanne summons Nick to the Bistro, but will he be shocked at what she reveals?
At Kit’s request, David calls at the flower shop flat and gives Paul a haircut. When David suggests to a reluctant Billy that they go for a drink, Paul insists he should have some fun. Later, Paul and Kit agree that they should spend as much time as they can to make up for all of the lost years.
Ken admits that although physically he no longer needs Cassie's help, he enjoys her company and would like her to stay on.
Tracy accuses Cassie of trying to get her claws into Steve but Cassie denies everything. Will Tracy decide to get revenge anyway?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.