Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor CONFRONTS Joel!

Carla Connor tells Joel what she really thinks of him in tonight's episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Having shared her frustrations about Betsy with Carla Connor, it's clear the pair are growing closer. But how does Betsy really feel about their friendship? Carla meets up with a potential supplier at the Chariot Square Hotel and clocks Joel’s arrival. With her meeting over, she approaches Joel's table and announces to the room that he's the woman-beater who tried to murder Lauren Bolton. How will Joel react?

A desperate Leanne summons Nick to the Bistro, but will he be shocked at what she reveals?

(Image credit: ITV)

At Kit’s request, David calls at the flower shop flat and gives Paul a haircut. When David suggests to a reluctant Billy that they go for a drink, Paul insists he should have some fun. Later, Paul and Kit agree that they should spend as much time as they can to make up for all of the lost years.

(Image credit: ITV)

Ken admits that although physically he no longer needs Cassie's help, he enjoys her company and would like her to stay on.

Tracy accuses Cassie of trying to get her claws into Steve but Cassie denies everything. Will Tracy decide to get revenge anyway?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.