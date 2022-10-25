Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape is betrayed!

Fiz Stape hunts for the mole in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

After a stressed Fiz told Tyrone that the Gazette were planning to serialise a book about John in the paper, she continues to worry about what they will print and how it will impace a fragile Hope. Meanwhile, Tyrone is convinced that Phill’s behind it all and vows to find out the truth.

At No.9, a shocked Tyrone shows Fiz Stape the first extract from the John Stape book in the Gazette and her heart sinks as she reads the full story, before she quickly hides the paper from Hope. Will Hope realise what she is keeping from her?

Later, Fiz suggests to Tyrone that they call the journalist who worked on the book with Phill and set up a meeting with him to find out who has given him all the information. But is the culprit closer to home than they ever thought possible?

Fiz and Tyrone are determined to track down the informant. (Image credit: ITV)

As Sean, Laurence and Dylan get dressed up and ready themselves for their big evening out, an excited Sean asks Todd to take a picture of them on Laurence’s phone so he can keep it as a fabulous memory.

As Todd takes the phone from him and does as he is told, a photo suddenly pops up on the screen which shocks him to the core. Will he say anything to Sean about what he has seen? And will Laurence realise what has happened?

Sean is oblivious to Lawrence's secret... (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.