'Coronation Street' spoilers: Have Nick Tilsley and Sam been shot on the cobbles?

Coronation Street spoilers Sharon is back with a bang as shots ring out on the street.

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street ( ITV, 9.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Sam gives his Mum the slip and calls with a Father’s Day card for Nick but Harvey’s sidekick is watching him.

Sharon tries to talk Rhys out of Harvey’s plan to turn the screws on Leanne but to no avail and as Nick and Sam head towards the car, a returning Leanne is horrified to hear the sound of gunshots.

Seeing Nick and Sam sprawled on the ground, Leanne and Steve race towards them fearing the worst as Sharon watches from a distance, heart in mouth.

Are Nick and Sam dead?

In her hideout, Sharon’s about to do a runner when Rhys bursts in. Meanwhile, Leanne realises she needs to stand up in court and tell the truth.

Leanne Battersby rushes to help after hearing gun shots. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Bernie and Paul put pressure on Gemma to allow Aled his operation. Will Gemma be swayed or will she stand her ground?

Gemma feels pressured by Bernie and Paul. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer takes Billy and Todd for Father’s Day lunch at the bistro but when she keeps going to the toilet, then makes an excuse to leave to get back to her revision, Billy’s worried about her. Todd suggests it’s time he moved in properly!

Also, Tyrone’s overwhelmed when Alina buys Curtis’ motorbike for him and when Nina presents Roy with her Dad’s scrabble rack, he’s deeply touched.

Hour-long episodes of Coronation Street air on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.