‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Hope Stape feels abandoned.

Hope Stape is furious as Tyrone and Alina discuss their future in Coronation Street tonight (ITV, 7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

In tonight's first episode of Coronation Street, Tyrone’s attempts to make Hope feel included in the plans for the baby, but she feels sidelined when he starts planning drinks to celebrate the pregnancy and then rushes off to the hospital with Alina who has suffered some stomach pains.

At the hospital, the sonographer confirms that the baby is fine and having collected Hope on their way, Tyrone and Alina return home.

Hope presents a delighted Alina with the toy dinosaur for the baby. But as Tyrone and Alina excitedly discuss the fact they’re having a boy, she stares at the dinosaur with mounting fury and when Fiz collects her, she steals Alina’s keys

Tyrone is unaware that Hope is beginning to plot her revenge on Alina. (Image credit: ITV)

Sergeant Mitchell calls at No.3 and explains he’s come about James’s complaint and reveals that they’ve considered it but won’t be taking the matter any further.

Michael and James are left disappointed and frustrated. Later, as James works out in Victoria Garden, he spots Craig, who becomes flustered when James asks him if he reported the fact that he wasn’t driving erratically and there was no need to pull him over.

James suffers another knock back when the police arrive at his door. (Image credit: ITV)

In the cafe, George tells Eileen that Todd spent last night kipping in the funeral parlour and she ought to cut him a bit of slack. Eileen’s torn about whether to help her son after all he has done.

After a zoom call with Sarah, a puzzled Izzy confides in Fergus that it would seem that the order she’s currently working on is already out for delivery which makes no sense.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV.