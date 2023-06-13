Coronation Street spoilers: Is Adam Barlow living a LIE?

Adam Barlow kisses Sarah to make Damon jealous In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Sarah’s pleased when Adam Barlow pulls her in for a kiss but when she spots Damon she realises it was for his benefit not hers. Adam urges Nick to cut Damon adrift as the man is poisonous. Will Nick put family first?



When a brooding Ryan reveals that after a chat with Max he’s realised that she was the catfisher pretending to be Crystal, Daisy desperately tries to explain how after the attack Crystal made it clear that she wanted nothing to do with him and she was only trying to protect his feelings.

Bubbling with rage, Ryan throws her out. Daisy tries again to plead her case, insisting her intentions were honourable but Ryan’s scathing and asserting that it’s time Daniel knew about their kiss…



Ryan warns Daisy that the truth hurts. (Image credit: ITV)

As Max and Bec link arms and head down the street laughing, Alya watches with simmering resentment. Later, Max panics when Bec wants to go to Speed Daal.

Alya sees Max and Bec together. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy and Paul return and go through their post and Paul’s taken aback to discover that someone’s been looking into a Personal Independence Payment on his behalf. Chesney admits it was Bernie and Paul rails at her, making it clear he finds her fundraising attempts humiliating.



Toyah tells Amy that she knows what she’s going through as she was raped too. Recommending a counsellor, she urges Amy to book an appointment.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.