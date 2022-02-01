‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Jacob Hay meets the parents!

Steve McDonald pins Jacob Hay to the ground as the police are called in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Steve sits on Jacob Hay to keep him from escaping until the police arrive but Jacob insists he stole nothing from No.1. Meanwhile, Tracy cancels Amy’s party and fills her in on the drama with Jacob but Amy requests some peace and sends Emma and her parents to the Rovers.

Steve suspects she wants them out of the way for a birthday tryst with her secret boyfriend and returning back home, they find Amy heading out. Amy calls at the police station to clear Jacob’s name and as he is released without charge, he and Amy share a kiss.

Nina informs Roy and Asha that the doctor has put her on the waiting list for counselling but she must try to tackle her anxiety in the meantime.

Nina has some positive news for Roy and Asha. (Image credit: ITV)

Kelly arrives home where Gary tackles her with his theory she’s been scoring drugs. Kelly vehemently denies it but will she tell him where she has really been?.

Sarah calls the police and as Adam explains to the officer about Jeremy’s harassment campaign, Sarah’s horrified to learn about the silent phone calls that he has been keeping from her.

Later, Ed changes the locks for Adam and Sarah and they begin to feel a little safer but Adam still orders Sarah to take Harry and stay with Nick. Later, Sarah sends Peter round to the flat to keep Adam company, and when he receives more phone calls Peter urges him not to answer.

As Adam’s phone rings out, his tormentor stares at the outgoing call on their mobile. Who is behind this campaign of terror?

Coronation Street continues with an hour-long episode on Friday at 7.30pm.