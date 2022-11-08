Coronation Street spoilers: Nick Tilsley is left devastated!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 18th November 2022 on ITV.
Leanne drops a bombshell on Nick Tilsley in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ronnie asks a broker mate to hunt for a fair offer for Debbie’s half of the bistro. Meanwhile, Debbie informs Nick Tilsley that Ronnie’s broker reckons selling half a business is tricky and encourages him and Leanne to consider selling their share too. Will Nick and Leanne agree? Later, Leanne drops the bombshell on Nick that Harvey has agreed to see Sam in prison. Can Nick put his troubles aside and accompany Sam to the visit?
While Eliza prepares for their prison visit, Yasmeen’s quick to reassure a fretting Stu that he’s doing fine. Later, Yasmeen’s delighted to hear that Dee-Dee has offered Alya an exciting new job and urges her to seize the opportunity. What will Alya do? Eliza’s subdued after visiting her mum and Yasmeen continues to assure Stu he’s doing a wonderful job and Eliza’s lucky to have him. But is Eliza hiding something more worrying from them?
Toyah suggests to Spider that they start saving for a flat together but questions him about his friendship and work with Griff. Can Spider ease her worries or is this the end of their relationship?
Also, Roy and Brian watch Max’s film online and are outraged, warning David that Max needs protection from Griff. David insists on meeting Max’s new mates and Max and Lauren arrive at Griff’s flat with David in tow, how will he react to Griff?
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.
