‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Roy Cropper leaves the street?

Roy Cropper tells Abi he can't lie for her any more.

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Roy Cropper makes preparations to leave the cobbles for good!

Roy tells Abi that yet again he’s had to lie to the police on her behalf, and she later tells Kevin that it’s only a matter of time before the police link her to the gun.

Roy tells Nina that the gun used to kill Natasha was the same one Abi was going to use to kill Corey and that as a result, they must both accept responsibility for Natasha’s death.

DS Abney calls at No.13 and tells Abi and Kevin that they’ve arrested Tez, but so far he can’t remember who he sold the gun to. Feeling the pressure, Roy calls at the solicitors and tells Imran that he wants to sign over his flat and his business to Nina as he no longer needs them...

Roy Cropper looks sadly around his business. (Image credit: ITV)

In Victoria Garden, Max confides in Daniel how he wishes he could put things right with Summer, is it too late for him to make amends? And how will David react to the new and improved Max?

Max finds an unexpected ally. (Image credit: ITV)

Faye comes downstairs and apologises to Craig for overreacting when he told her to manage her expectations about being out on bail. Tim and Gary assure Craig that Faye really cares about him and just needs time to adjust.

As George sets up the telescope on the balcony for Sam, Nick frets over the memory note he read in which Sam wrote how he wished his last words to his Mum had been different.

Billy mentions to Imran how he saw Kelly at the soup kitchen and thought he should know.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm