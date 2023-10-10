Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor in SICK blackmail shock
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 18th October 2023 on ITV1.
Lauren Bolton demands cash from Ryan Connor in return for her silence in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm See our TV Guide for full listings.
When Lauren Bolton quizzes Ryan about his relationship with Daisy he insists she’s just a mate.
Meanwhile, Carla suggests Ryan move back in with them and he’s delighted but shocked to discover Daisy is doing a trial shift at the bistro. Can they work together after what happened between them? When Ryan confirms that he’s moving back to his Aunty Carla’s, Lauren’s thrown into panic, wondering how she will pay the bills by herself. But the choice is taken out of her hands when she returns home to find Ryan packing his things.
After revealing that she knows about him and Daisy, Lauren demands £1000 to buy her silence but refuses to tell him why she needs the cash. Ryan tells a stunned Daisy who promises to come up with the cash. But will it stop Lauren?
A downbeat Michael tells Ed that he’s lost his job and he’ll need the investment money back as he has nothing to live on. When Ronnie suggests they give him a grand each, Ed squirms, knowing he hasn’t got the money. Later, Ed tries to give Michael £1000 but he refuses to accept.
As the police investigation continues, Carla assures everyone she intends to fight tooth and nail to save the factory and is going to fly out to Spain in a bid to secure a lucrative deal. Beth, Kirk and Simon worry about their wages, while Michael gets some devastating news.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.