Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor is arrested!

Craig arrests Ryan Connor in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Craig questions Debbie, Leanne and Nick about the break-in then calls in to the Rovers and questions Ryan Connor. Ed reveals that the CCTV has a back-up circuit and won’t have been affected by the power cut.

Leanne, Nick, Debbie and Ronnie watch as Craig presses play on the CCTV and they quickly see that Ryan is the perpetrator and he’s arrested on suspicion of theft.

Later, Ronnie accuses Debbie of orchestrating an insurance scam. Debbie denies it, but will Ronnie believe her lies? Meanwhile, Ryan undergoes a police interview and then calls Debbie from the police station, threatening to drop her in it. What will Debbie do? And will Ryan be released?

Ronnie demands the truth from Debbie. (Image credit: ITV)

Tim attempts to make peace with Sally, but she accuses him of shutting her out and when she suggests they have some time apart Tim begs her not to give up on him. In Victoria Garden, Tim unburdens himself to Aggie and she urges him to share his worries with Sally. Tim returns home and tells Sally about his fear of dying. Sally wonders what made him finally realise and Tim fails to mention Aggie…

Tim opens up to the wrong woman. (Image credit: ITV)

George promises Eileen that he’ll see the dentist, but Mr Pugh’s funeral must come first. A guy called Troy approaches George, but having discovered that Troy works for the opposition and was hoping to buy the business, George tries to wrestle his notebook from him.

As the two men grapple on the cobbles, Mrs Pugh arrives and watches with disapproval. Todd confronts George with the written offer from Rest Easy of £400k, is George tempted to sell after all?

George tackles Troy! (Image credit: ITV)

Suki from the Gazette calls at Speed Daal and interviews Yasmeen, Stu, Dev and Alya about their food waste initiative. When Stu reveals that Yasmeen offered him a lifeline when he was homeless, Suki’s enthralled.

When Leo reveals that he’s looking for labourers, Daniel offers up his services to Daisy’s amusement.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.