Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen Reid and Jenny KISS!

Scheming Stephen Reid turns on the charm in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jenny returns to the Rovers with Stephen Reid in tow and tells Daisy that she signed on the dotted line and no longer owns the Rovers. Stephen finds Jenny in the Rovers back room and, telling her it’s time she started to put herself first, takes her in his arms and kisses her passionately. A thrilled Jenny takes him by the hand and leads him upstairs.



In the factory, Sarah overhears Stephen on the phone talking to Jenny about the Rovers deal and, wrongly assuming he’s talking to Angelique about the Nippersnapper deal, she follows him.

She finds him at the hotel and threatens to call the police believing he is about to pull a fast one on the deal.

When Carla meets up with Lou, she is shocked to hear about Rufis dabbling with LSD and when she describes his symptoms it resonates with Carla.

She tells Roy her symptoms were identical and she suspects someone might have drugged her. Not convinced and believing she is suffering from paranoia again, Roy tells Peter about his concerns.

Will Peter put two and two together?



Lou ignites Carla's suspicions. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul and Bernie call at Shelly’s flat to find her surrounded by boxes and parcels, each of them containing a laptop. Shelly confesses that she’s been buying them on her old company credit card and selling them on in order to pay for her carers.

Paul presents Summer with one of Shelly’s stolen laptops for her birthday and makes out it was going cheap.

Shelly reveals her cunning plan. (Image credit: ITV)

In the Rovers, Cassie talks Dev and Kirk into a game of gin rummy and orders Dev to get the drinks in. Tyrone returns to the pub to find Cassie three sheets to the wind and he drags her home.

At No.9, he hands her a pint of water and tells her he’s proud of how well she’s doing with her recovery, but she mustn’t blow it.

Cassie gets drunk in the Rovers. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Debbie assures Ronnie that he only needs to stall Ed for a few more days. Later, Ronnie has to mask his panic when Ed reveals that he’s hired his own surveyor to speed things up and reckons they should phone the estate agents and put an offer in on the land. Ed’s disappointed to find out from the estate agent that there’s been a lot of interest in the plot of land and they’re taking sealed bids.

Stu is torn when Dom assures him that he only wants what’s best for Eliza and a chance to get to know his little girl.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.