Coronation Street spoilers: There's CHAOS at Fiz Stape’s hen do
By Ellen Markwardt published
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 6th July 2022 on ITV.
Fiz Stape regrets inviting Camilla to her hen do in Wednesday night's episode of Coronation Street (8pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Evelyn is forced to apologise to Mimi and Fiz Stape feels obliged to invite Camila to the hen night. She then calls at the garage and tells Tryone that she loves him but can’t trust him and will be marrying Phill. But a game of Mr and Mrs at the hen night proves Camilla knows Phill far better than Fiz does and Camilla insists that she and Phill are very much in love and he wants her back.
Fiz confronts Phill about emails he has sent to Camilla but when he insists he has done no such thing, the finger of suspicion falls on Mimi and Phill banishes from the house and the wedding.
But is Mimi really behind the emails?
Elsewhere, Audrey calls at No.8 with Stephen in tow and tells Gail and David that she’s updating her will and she’s calling a family meeting. David and Sarah fuss over Audrey, each hoping for a decent slice of her estate.
Later, Audrey summons Gail, Stephen, Nick, David and Sarah to the bistro where she announces that she intends to leave all her money to WARTS, the Weatherfield Association of Retail Traders, in memory of Alfie.
How will the family react?
In the bistro, Debbie voices her suspicions about Toyah, wondering if she might have stolen the brewery key from the office but Leanne quickly leaps to her sister’s defence.
When Toyah reveals that she did steal the brewery key and gave it to Spider, Leanne’s horrified and points out that she could land herself in serious trouble.
Tracy urges Steve to hire a professional to fix the roof rather than tackle it himself. As Steve drops off his passenger, Viv, she reveals that her husband is a roofer and offers to send him round to No.1 to price up the job.
Having surveyed the roof, Arnie asserts that he can start straight away but it’ll cost £3k and he needs the money up front. Steve agrees, whilst Tracy is left concerned...
Also, a downbeat Stu shows Yasmeen a parcel and explains that it’s been returned by the new owners of his daughter’s house and now he’s no way of contacting her.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
