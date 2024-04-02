Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Habeeb CONFRONTS Rowan!

Toyah Habeeb is convinced Rowan is a fraud in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Nick catches Leanne with her eyes closed and explains that she’s ‘reality coding’ in an attempt to eliminate the unexpected. Debbie tells Toyah Habeeb that Rowan’s leaving for the States today and she’ll be glad to see the back of him as she’s sick of listening to his nonsense.

As Rowan checks out of the hotel, a breathless Toyah arrives and quizzes him about the Autovalent Institute. As Rowan spouts his reality coding drivel, Toyah reveals that she’s a trained counsellor and suggests that what he’s doing is harmful.

Toyah warns Nick that Rowan is a fraud who preys on vulnerable people and he needs to nip Leanne’s obsession with the Autovalent Institute in the bud before they take all her money.

Sean begs Violet to reconsider and let Dylan remain in Weatherfield, but she won’t be swayed.

As Dylan leaves for London, Sean and Dylan exchange an emotional goodbye. Heading towards the tram station, Dylan admits to Violet that he doesn’t want to leave as he wants to put things right with the people he hurt.

Will Violet have a change of heart?

Dylan says goodbye. (Image credit: ITV)

Debbie offers Ed a job as a handyman at the Chariot Square Hotel and he gratefully accepts, pleased that things are looking up.

Debbie hands Ed a lifeline. (Image credit: ITV)

Nina makes it clear to Evelyn and Shona that despite all the crank calls, they must still answer the phone as Roy is hoping for a call from Lauren’s mother. After reading through comments online, Stu tells Yasmeen and Alya that he intends to help Roy clear his name as he knows what it’s like to be wrongly accused.

In the precinct, Stu talks to a homeless guy, hoping for information about Lauren and as he pulls out his wallet, he fails to notice the guy picking up a brick. Stu returns to Speed Daal with a bloodied face and explains to Yasmeen how he had his wallet stolen and was hit with a brick.

Roy reels in shock as Evelyn reveals that Hayley’s son, Christian, has posted some hurtful things about him and Hayley online.

Later, Lauren’s Mum, Kerry, calls at the café and introduces herself to Roy and Nina.

When a shamefaced Jenny tells Rita about the stolen money and tries to pin it on Daisy, Rita reckons she’s kidding herself and equally to blame. Will this give Jenny food for thought?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.