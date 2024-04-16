Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah Habeeb HAUNTED by her demons

Toyah Habeeb sees red as her demons return to haunt her in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Leanne facetimes Rowan to tell him about Toyah Habeeb’s negativity towards the Institute and Rowan urges her to immediately distance herself from her sister.

As Toyah searches the park for Freddie, she comes across three sleuths digging up a rose bed who reveal that they saw Freddie digging in the same place, so they reckon Roy may have buried Lauren’s body there. After hearing this, Toyah sees red, picks up a shovel and smashes their car window whilst one of the trio films her on his phone.

Nick arrives and persuades Toyah to put down the shovel as she bursts into tears.

Having returned home, Toyah rails at an upset Sam for losing Freddie in the first place as the police call at Victoria Court looking for her.

Later, Toyah calls in the flower shop and purchases a single yellow rose and when Joel asks who it’s for, she says it’s for Leanne.

Joel approaches Michael in the café and promises him that he’ll never lie to Dee-Dee again and hopes that one day they might get back together. In the solicitors, Joel thanks Dee-Dee for coming with him to meet his daughter and tries to kiss her. How will she respond?

Joel makes his move. (Image credit: ITV)

Glenda calls at No.11 with some washing but storms out when George reveals that he’s updating his will and would like Eileen to accept power of attorney. A suspicious Eileen calls at the undertakers to find Todd there, plying George with tea and biscuits. Will George realise Todd’s hidden agenda?

Eileen is suspicious of Todd.

Sam calls at the café to collect Freddie, having promised Nina he’d walk him before school. As Sam heads out, unbeknown to him, a sleuth watches from a table in the corner. A distraught Sam returns without Freddie and explains that he ran off so Evelyn offers to mind the cafe whilst Nina and Toyah head out to look for him.

In the cafe, Nina, Asha and Evelyn watch a video uploaded by the sleuths showing that they’ve taken Freddie hostage and to secure his safe return, Roy must confess to Lauren’s murder.

What will they do next?



In the shop, Aadi encourages Amy to apply for a student radio presenter job and suggests she could use it as a platform for her women’s charity work.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.