Coronation Street spoilers: will Sarah Platt lose her baby?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) Sarah Platt fears she will lose her baby…



Desperate to save her marriage, Sarah Platt calls in to see Adam and insists they need to talk. As Adam rails at her for all the lies she’s told, she’s suddenly hit with stomach pain.

Seeing Sarah getting into a taxi to take herself to the hospital, Adam is horrified, as he thought she was faking her pain. He goes after her and at the hospital a terrified Sarah awaits news…



Jenny confides in Owen that the Rovers is struggling financially but when Owen suggests she should sell up, she’s annoyed and makes it clear that’s not an option. Stephen suggests that rather than increasing prices, she should reduce portion sizes. How will the new hot pots go down with the regulars?

Later, there’s a loud bang from the kitchen and the lights go out! Could anything else go wrong today?



Jenny's small plates aren't a big hit. (Image credit: ITV)

Aadi notices that the picture of him and Asha has moved and now faces the picture of his Mum. Bernie puts it down to the presence of Sunita’s spirit whilst Dev refuses to entertain the idea.

As Bernie tells Paul about Sunita’s restless spirit and how it caused the photo to move, Dev despairs and demands she tell him what she stands to gain with all her supernatural nonsense.

Bernie gives up the ghost. (Image credit: ITV)

Stu does his best to mask his jealousy as Yasmeen waxes lyrical about how she and Roy made the perfect team at the pub quiz.



Ryan shows Peter his new social media account and explains how he posts pictures of his gym body but without revealing his face and he’s received hundreds of likes already.

Daniel and Daisy are excited when Ed tells them the builder’s yard flat is available.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.