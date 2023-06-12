Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey returns as the Sarcastic Badger!

Will Al Haskey be left with no choice but to step into the boxing ring on today's episode of Doctors?

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is desperately looking for a way out of attending the charity fight night on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



He's a gentle GP and doesn't belong at a boisterous boxing club!



Plus, he fears that his appearance as the Sarcastic Badger character may not end well for him!



So on the concluding episode of this two-parter, Al asks his friend and surgery co-worker, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), to help get his arm into a sling.

Is Al suddenly going to develop an ''injury'' which will prevent him from attending?



But Jimmi reminds Al that bosslady, Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters), is the only person who can declare him UNFIT to fight!



And after the way that Al had fun winding Nina up about her involvement with the charity boxing match, will she be prepared to help him out?

Nina is alarmed by drama at the boxing club on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ree discovers a SHOCK family secret on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the preparations for the BIG charity fight night start to come undone, after a SHOCK family secret is revealed...



Ree Nathans (Martha Godber) goes into panic mode when she discovers her husband, Nathan (Jamie Bacon), has gone on the rampage, ready to confront SOMEONE!



WHAT has happened?



Ree is left reeling after her mum-in-law, Terri (Samantha Lane), tells her a TERRIBLE truth that has been buried for years...



Nina is still at the boxing club, owned by Sam's uncle, Baz (Matt Slack), when Sam arrives, his eyes filled with anger.



Sam is a ball of emotion and ready to take his anger and frustration out in the boxing ring!



A worried Nina quickly calls to alert Ree that Sam is at the club.



But will anyone be able to reason with Sam, who is determined to settle a score with his fists...

WHO is Sam ready to punch on the concluding episode of a Doctors two-parter? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer