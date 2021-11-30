'EastEnders' spoilers: Aaron Monroe is furious with Dana!

Aaron Monroe can't believe what he's hearing when Dana Monroe makes plans for her future in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Aaron Monroe continues his manipulative ways when he questions whether Bobby Beale should he getting involved in Christmas Festivities considering he is Muslim.

Feeling wrong-footed by Aaron, Bobby does his best to talk it through but the whole encounter leaves him feeling very anxious.

Meanwhile, Aaron's sister Dana Monroe is contemplating converting to Islam herself, and she asks Iqra Ahmed for some advice. When she tells Aaron what she's planning on doing he is furious.

What will Aaron do?

Mila Marwa is always concerned about making sure her sister Kioni is okay. (Image credit: BBC)

Kioni Marwa is in the cafe and talking to Eve Unwin and Stacey Slater, who lay it on thick about all the horrors of prison life. Scared for her mum, she is left in bits by their stories.

Her sister Mila Marwa is furious with Eve and Stacey for frightening poor Kioni, who is terrified about what their mum may have to go through.

Eve feels bad for upsetting her so much and she apologises, explaining they thought they were doing the wayward teen a favour to make her wary of getting into trouble!

Now that the subject of prison has been brought up, Mila wonders whether she should let Kioni visit their mum.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.