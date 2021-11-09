'EastEnders' spoilers: Aaron Monroe is hiding a sinister secret!

Aaron Monroe is unhappy to see Bobby Beale in the house.

Aaron Monroe asks Harvey Monroe to be his alibi in Tuesday's special DOUBLE episode of EastEnders (7:40 pm.

Aaron Monroe is less than happy to see Bobby Beale arriving for the family lunch, after expressly telling his sister Dana Monroe that he doesn't want him there. Things get even more tense when Aaron starts interrogating Bobby on his religion.

Bobby has had to face questions before about why he converted to Islam and he is well prepared, which doesn't go down well with Aaron.

Harvey is suspicious that he's son's up to something when Aaron insists on taking out the bins. He slips outside to investigate and discovers one of Aaron's shirts in the rubbish. And it's covered in blood...

Harvey Monroe demands to know what Aaron Monroe has been up to! (Image credit: BBC)

After finding the shirt Harvey is horrified and he demands some answers from his son. Aaron explains that he got in a fight and admits he lied to the police that he was with Harvey as he needed an alibi.

Later, Harvey is confronted by the police who want him to confirm Aaron's whereabouts the previous night.

But is there a more sinister reason behind Aaron's bloodied shirt than he's claiming?

Whitney Dean when she finds out Gray Atkins has been lying! (Image credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins is keen to tell his kids Mack and Mia that they're going to have a little brother or sister. But Chelsea tells Gray that she wants to keep it under wraps for now as it's still very early.

Gray, however, completely ignores her and instead gets Jack Branning and Kim Fox to move her stuff into his house. He then reveals to a furious Chelsea that he's told the kids about the baby! The edge is taken off Chelsea's anger when he presents with a beautiful engagement ring.

Later, Whitney Dean approaches Chelsea and congratulates her on her engagement, although she makes a pointed remark about whether Chelsea's sure she's doing the right thing.

Chelsea insists that she's happy about making a commitment to Gray. Although it's clear being an instant mum to Mack and Mia is not going to be easy...

Gray's asked her pick a sick Mia up from school and Chelsea is struggling. She's relieved when Whitney agrees to help out and then calls Gray at his office to tell him how Mia is doing.

Whitney is stunned when she's told that Gray doesn't work there any more!

Also, Phil Mitchell's back in the Square and Kat Slater asks if the Slaters can move in with him. It's a resounding 'no'!

Meanwhile, Stacey Slater bumps into Kheerat Panesar and invites him for a drink. Can he resist?



EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:35 pm.