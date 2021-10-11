'EastEnders' spoilers: Aaron Monroe arrives in the Square!

Aaron Monroe arrives and takes his dad and sister for a drink.

Aaron Monroe turns up to see his dad in sister in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Aaron Monroe – Dana Monroe's brother – is about to make a surprise appearance in Albert Square in the midst of dad Harvey Monroe's current troubles.

Dana tells Harvey that he's upsetting everyone and if he makes amends, she'll help him get his job back at Kat Slater's cab firm.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Butcher-Baker is deep in conversation with Whitney Dean when they're interupted by Aaron, who has just turned up on the Square and wants some directions. Tiff is impressed by the handsome stranger!

When Aaron turns up at the cab office, Harvey is delighted to see his son, although mysteriously Dana isn't quite so happy to see her brother.

The family head to The Vic but there's soon some tension after Aaron gives Harvey bad advice then has a go at Dana for not being on their dad's side.

Dana is left hurt over her brother's harsh words...

Jay Mitchell turned down Janine Butcher's original plea for a job! (Image credit: BBC)

Janine Butcher continues her plan for her new scheme but it requires having Billy Mitchell on board. Normally, he'll do anything for Janine despite knowing exactly what kind of person she is!

Doing her best to talk Billy round, including upping the ante to persuade him, she's left sulking when he stands his ground.

He tells her that unless she quits her plan he's going to tell Jay Mitchell exactly what she's up to!

Gray Atkins is in shock after learning that his dad has died. (Image credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins' money troubles are still on his mind but things are about to take an even darker turn. He takes a phone call from the hospice and learns that his dad Alex has passed away.

He only recently saw his dad again after learning he was dying following ten years with no contact between them.

There was no love lost between the pair, however, especially when his dad questioned whether he had anything to do with wife Chantelle Atkins' death...

It seems that Gray's secret is safe for now.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.