'EastEnders' spoilers: Gray Atkins is getting DESPERATE!

Gray Atkins is in panic mode as his funds start to run low in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Gray Atkins has no idea that Whitney Dean has been having deep and meaningful chats with his hated ex Chelsea Fox but he's got much more pressing matters on his mind...

With cash flow still a big problem, the killer has been making the most of the money he convinced Shirley Carter to put into her sister Tina Carter's account, using her stolen bank card.

When he tries to withdraw some more money, he's horrified to discover that the account has insufficient funds, leaving him in a very tricky situation.

Later, Gray meets up with an old colleague in a bid to get himself a much needed job but he learns that his old boss Laura has had him blacklisted. What will he do?

Janine Butcher sets her sights on moving in with Billy and Jay Mitchell! (Image credit: BBC)

Billy Mitchell is staying with Jay Mitchell while Jay's girlfriend Honey Mitchell is out of the country with daughter Janet Mitchell.

Ever since Janine Butcher came back to Albert Square, it's clear that Billy still has a soft spot for his old boss, even if everyone else in Albert Square can't stand her!

After falling out with Kat Slater, Janine really needs somewhere to stay and she asks Billy if she can move in with him. Jay, however is less than impressed and refuses to listen to Billy's plea.

Janine won't be pushed out and she manages to talk Jay round. He agrees to let her move in but only while Honey and Janet are still away.

Kim Fox has vowed to find out the truth about Vincent but can Denise Fox stop her? (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox has gone behind her sister Denise Fox's back to continue to investigate her husband Vincent Hubbard's disappearance.

Not only that, she's got copper Jack Branning involved in her scheme after arranging to meet up with 'Vince', the man who seems to have taken Vincent's identity.

In the Albert, Kim and Jack wait for Vince to turn up but will they get the answers they need?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.