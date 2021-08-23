'EastEnders' spoilers: Gray Atkins has an evil plan for Shirley!

Gray Atkins comes up with a twisted plot that leaves Shirley Carter reeling in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:10 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins is getting increasingly anxious about his financial situation as the single dad is struggling to keep the household afloat. When his boss Laura Awoyinka turns up at his house, she brings even more bad news...

Gray is fuming when she tells him he's fired over the police caution he got for romping in the back of his car with Chelsea Fox!

Matters aren't helped by Gray's high maintenance girlfriend Chelsea, who is going through what little credit he has like a wildfire. She's in the middle of bragging to a friend about all the new clothes her 'loaded' bloke has bought her when Gray furiously confronts her over his credit card bill!

Chelsea, of course, is completely unfazed by his anger and insists his money troubles are not her problem. Gray's stress is threatening to push him over the edge but he comes up with a plan to put some money back in his coffers...

In the Queen Vic, he tells Shirley Carter that he wants a word. She's floored when he 'reveals' he's seen her missing sister Tina Carter on a bus! What is Gray's plan?

Vinny Panesar plots sweet revenge with Tiffany Butcher-Baker. (Image credit: BBC)

Vinny Panesar bites the bullet and confesses to brother Kheerat Panesar and mum Suki Panesar that he's renting space in the launderette from Phil Mitchell to sell and fix mobile phones.

As expected, Kheerat goes off the deep end about Vinny getting himself associated with Phil, but Suki remains surprisingly unruffled.

Later, Vinny spots Tiffany Butcher-Baker, who is clearly still bitter about her husband Keegan Butcher-Baker cheating on her with Dotty Cotton. After inviting a sad Tiff out for a drink, the pair share their woes and hug goodbye.

After the hug, Vinny, who also feels betrayed by his crush Dotty, sees an opportunity to get revenge for Keegan and Dotty's betrayal...

Patrick Trueman pits himself against wife Sheree Trueman to back their son's wishes. (Image credit: BBC)

Isaac Baptiste is due home from hospital after his stay to recover from a recent schizophrenic episode. His mum Sheree Trueman is on pins about his well being after he gets back and she finally confesses to husband Patrick Trueman she's booked her and Isaac one-way tickets to Trinidad.

When Isaac gets back to the Square and learns that his mum is determined to go ahead with her plan to get them away from Walford, he reveals that he wants to stay. Despite Sheree's desperate protests he won't change his mind, however, and he's backed up by dad Patrick.

Suki Panesar enjoys spending time with Honey Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Suki Panesar invites new bestie Honey Mitchell over for dinner. When her daughter Ash Panesar interrupts their meal, Suki is fuming. Is there more to Suki's connection to Honey than she's letting on?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.