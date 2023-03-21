EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon breaks Linda's heart!

Alfie Moon is horrified when he finds an upset Linda Carter.

Alfie Moon leaves Linda Carter in bits after an off-the-cuff remark in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Alfie Moon has been very close with Linda Carter in recent months, helping her deal with the loss of her (ex) husband and lifelong love Mick Carter.

Linda and Alfie have forged a strong bond while Alfie helps out behind the bar in the pub and Linda has been grateful for his support.

In the Vic, Alfie is in the mood for a few tipples and he's joined by club manager Sam Mitchell. They're soon sharing a heart-to-heart about their failed respective love lives as the drinks start to flow.

When Sam brings up Linda, they share a tipsy joke about Alfie's relationship with her, unaware that a mortified Linda is listening in...

Devastated by Alfie's words, Linda feels betrayed and heads out back to have a little cry.

When she confronts Alfie about what he said to Sam, will be be able to comfort her?

Sharon Watts summons Keanu Taylor to talk about their future. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts is in shock after Keanu Taylor's very public proposal!

With all the guests at the Boxing Den launch staring in amazement, Keanu is forced to hurry after Sharon as she storms out!

Insisting that he loves her and he wants to marry her, Keanu pleads his case, but after all of his past betrayals, can Sharon believe him?

Worried about Sharon, Kat Slater finds her and encourages her to listen to her heart. She is torn over whether to agree to be with Keanu, let alone be his wife.

After an honest conversation with Sam Mitchell, Sharon finally comes to a decision and she invites Keanu round to see her.

Will he hear the words that he so desperately wants or has his surprise move ruined things between them forever?

Sonia Fowler gives Rocky Cotton an ultimatum! (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler is horrified after finding out that Rocky Cotton has a secret wife and hasn't thought to tell his intended Kathy Beale!

Having been stung by his lies in the past, Sonia is not having it and she tells Rocky that unless he 'fesses up to Kathy, then she's going to break the news!

A dejected Rocky heads home to be with an oblivious Kathy as they meet up with the vicar to talk about their upcoming wedding.

Rather than admit the truth to Kathy, Rocky paints on a smile as they discuss their nuptials.

Meanwhile, Sonia is telling Reiss Colwell how disgusted she is with Rocky for lying to Kathy. Reiss points out that there may be some mitigating factors and she shouldn't be too hard on him.

Instead of forcing the issue, Sonia tells Rocky that she and Reiss are willing to help him find a way out of his predicament.

Lola Pearce-Brown has a decision to make with husband Jay Brown. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Lola Pearce-Brown tells her worried husband Jay Brown that she wants to push on with the fundraiser, despite her failing health.

When a mean Sam Mitchell turns down her request to hold the fundraiser at Peggy's, Lola is fuming.

But Phil Mitchell comes to her rescue and overrides Sam's decision, telling her she's welcome to use the venue for free.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.