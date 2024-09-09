EastEnders spoilers: Anna Knight kisses Freddie!

Anna Knight lets her emotions take over when she's comforted by Freddie Slater in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Anna Knight's head has been in a spin ever since she found out that she was pregnant with Bobby Beale's baby. Although Bobby has been a good boyfriend to her, she's found increasingly hard to push away her feelings for his best friend Freddie Slater.

Anna and Freddie ended up having a drunken one-night-stand before Anna started seeing Bobby. Knowing how smitten Bobby was with Anna, Freddie nobly put his own feelings for her aside to let Bobby and Anna become a couple.

After Anna's baby bombshell, it has brought her feelings into perspective. Instead of telling Bobby, she's secretly booked herself in to have an abortion and she's touched when Freddie turns up to offer his support.

Freddie knows the truth and he begs Anna to be upfront with Bobby, but she refuses, not wanting to hurt him.

The secret is about to be blown wide open when Peter Beale tells his brother that his partner Lauren Branning suspects Anna could be pregnant.

Heading to the Queen Vic to ask Anna the truth, Bobby is devastated when he sees Anna and Freddie having an emotional moment and then tenderly move in for a kiss...

Vinny Panesar makes a heartfelt plea to dad Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Vinny Panesar has a birthday coming up and Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin decide to throw a party for him at The Albert. When Nish Panesar finds out, they make it quite clear that he's not invited!

Smarting over the fact that his ex Suki has got one over on him yet again, when the dodgy businessman finds out that his chicken shop businesses are being looked into, he comes up with a plan.

The chicken shops are pure money laundering businesses and if the undercover cops are on the case, he needs to offload them fast...

Wanting to hurt Vinny for his disloyalty, Nish is taken aback when Vinny emotionally asks him to come to his party after all. Seeing that his son is genuine, Nish drops his plan.

Has Vinny narrowly escaped big trouble?

Reiss Colwell owes Teddy Mitchell a debt. (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell is struggling to keep it together as the Square gossips lay into his fiancee Sonia Fowler over her recent arrest for murder.

Although Reiss was the one who smothered his comatose wife Debbie Colwell, he's done nothing to stop Sonia being blamed for the crime.

With Teddy Mitchell pressuring Reiss to cook his books so he can give them to his ex-wife's solicitor, Reiss is under even more strain.

A delusional Reiss agrees when Teddy promises to help prove Sonia's innocence, not adding up the fact that his own guilt might be revealed!

Barney Mitchell caught Avani Nandra-Hart with her older boyfriend Mason. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Avani Nandra-Hart is relieved when Barney Mitchell agrees to keep quiet about her secret boyfriend.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.