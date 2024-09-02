EastEnders spoilers: Anna Knight has a baby bombshell!

Anna Knight takes a pregnancy test after having suspicious symptoms in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Anna Knight has been in a tizzy over Freddie Slater's odd behaviour, as he seems to be doing anything he can to avoid being alone with her!

Although Anna is secretly sweet on Freddie despite dating Bobby Beale, Anna has no idea that he feels the same way too.

Anna's sister Gina Knight is on the case as she suspects that they pair of them are secretly in love with each other and wanting a love story, she's determined to prove it!

With Anna suspiciously feeling faint earlier in the week, when she throws up on her way to talk things through with Freddie, it's clear that something is up...

Gina suspects right away that Anna could be pregnant and she heads out to get her a test, almost getting caught by their mum Cindy Beale.

At the Vic, Anna takes the pregnancy test and nervously waits for the result...

Chelsea Fox has been hiding her guilt over the club crush. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Fox has been living in fear ever since her petty revenge on Penny Branning led to deadly consequences. When Penny stole her job as manager of Peggy's,

Chelsea secretly fiddled with the booking system for an event to increase the numbers to make Penny look bad.

Her plan spectacularly backfired when the club became dangerously overcrowded and several people were seriously injured in the crush, including teenager Amy Mitchell.

Now that Amy is home from hospital, a guilty Chelsea is fussing round her. Irritated, Amy tells Chelsea that she needs some space. Wanting to do a good deed for Amy, Chelsea arranges for Amy's ex Denzel Danes to visit her and cheer her up.

Later, Chelsea's blood runs cold when copper Jack Branning reveals that the police tech team are trying to piece together the corrupted video footage from the club on the fateful night to find out what really happened.

After Jack recently admitted that Penny could go to prison for negligence, Chelsea is terrified that if the truth comes out that she maliciously increased the ticket numbers, she'll definitely land some jail time.

Avani Nandra-Hart has been flirting with older boys. (Image credit: BBC)

Avani Nandra-Hart has agreed to hang out with newcomer Barney Mitchell but he soon gets fed up when she's constantly on her phone sending messages.

Bored of being ignored, Barney asks her if she's texting a boy. A defensive Avani tells him to mind his own business but it's clear he's touched a nerve.

Who could the mystery boy be?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.