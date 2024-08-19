EastEnders spoilers: Amy Mitchell is in DEADLY danger!

Amy Mitchell's life is under threat along with the other teens when they gatecrash a party at Peggy's in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy Mitchell normally has a fairly sensible head on her and these days isn't swayed by peer pressure. Ever since Amy survived mental health troubles where she self-harmed after being bullied, she's gone from strength to strength.

Troublesome teen Avani Nandra-Hart can be very persuasive, however, and when she finds out about a carnival-themed night at Peggy's, she talks Amy and hNugget Gulati into gatecrashing the event!

Penny Branning is stressing about the club night, as she's left everything to the last minute. She hangs around outside The Vic in a bid to flog some more tickets and hope she's done enough.

Still bitter and angry about Penny stealing her job from her, Chelsea Fox plots to sabotage the club night to show boss Phil Mitchell that she's not up to the job.

Getting into the online booking system, Chelsea makes more tickets available online, figuring that if the understaffed bar can't cope with the extra customers, Penny will lose the job.

After Amy, Avani and Gulati manage to get in, the bar starts to get dangerously overcrowded...

Cindy Beale heads to the club to meet up with Junior Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale has slipped away from her family to join secret lover Junior Knight in Peggy's. Cindy and Junior have been carrying on an affair right under the noses of the Beales and the Knights for several months.

With Cindy's other half Ian Beale away in the States, there have been plenty of opportunities for some clandestine hook-ups but Cindy is horrified when she sees Ian is back and he's walking into the club!

The couple quickly hide in the office to avoid being spotted by Ian and they give in to their passion.

Meanwhile, outside chaos is unfolding as the packed club starts to turn into a terrifying crush...

George Knight tells Elaine Peacock and his daughters some surprising news! (Image credit: BBC)

George Knight is stunned when Angela, the family friend of his birth parents, calls to say that his brothers have booked flights from Ghana.

Although desperate to know more about his birth family and meet his siblings, George is worried about seeing them for the first time.

Concerned that they will somehow lay some guilt at his door for their father Henry Asare's death, who died after a beating from his adoptive dad Eddie Knight and his racist mates, George is nervous about the meeting.

Trying to give their dad a boost, daughters Anna Knight and Gina Knight offer his some sound advice and he arranges to meet up with the brothers in The Vic.

Jack Branning helped ex Denise Fox through her mental health struggles. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Jack Branning is sad when he hears from Kim Fox that estranged wife Denise Fox has started to finalise their divorce proceedings.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.