Worried EastEnders fans predict heartbreaking mental health storyline for Amy

EastEnders viewers have predicted a devastating storyline for teenager Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) during last night's episode (Friday, October 21) as she became the target of hateful messages at school.

During EastEnders last night, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) had seemingly put things to bed after attacking Amy's boyfriend Denzel (Jaden Ladega).

However, another issue came to light when Amy got back her phone and was bombarded by horrible messages from school after a rumour had spread that she slept with Denzel.

Elsewhere, Denzel's friend Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) admitted to spreading the rumour and told Denzel that he should break up with Amy to avoid getting into any more trouble.

Denzel went through with his advice and dumped Amy, which sent her over the edge.

A broken Amy then threw her phone at a mirror, which shattered the glass and cut her hand in the process.

Amy Mitchell was hiding something. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Amy snuck away from the family trip to The Vic and was sitting silently on the sofa when her step-mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) walked through the door.

A concerned Denise asked Amy what was wrong, but Amy remained distant and didn't talk.

Amy then began fidgeting with her hands as Denise asked: "Sweetheart, is there anything that you want to talk about?"

The teenager looked uncomfortable and shook her head, while Denise left the room and gave Amy one last worried look.

To close the episode, we then saw Amy pulling her sleeves over her wrists as she crossed her arms, with fans thinking that it is hinting at a potential self-harm storyline for the troubled schoolgirl. Will Jack discover that his daughter is being bullied at school?

Concerned fans flooded social media with their worries about Amy's wellbeing and how the upcoming storyline will be heartbreaking to watch...

Amy’s going to have a self harm storyline isn’t she? 😭 #EastendersOctober 20, 2022 See more

No, don’t tell me Amy has started self harming 😭 #EastEndersOctober 20, 2022 See more

This amy storyline is going to be so heartbreaking to watch 💔 #EastEndersOctober 20, 2022 See more

Amy’s story is so heartbreaking, sadly so many people are going through this in reality and it needs to be addressed to end stigma 😔 #eastendersOctober 20, 2022 See more

