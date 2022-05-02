EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell attacks again! But who is the victim?

Ben Mitchell attacks again, but who is his next victim?

Ben Mitchell's violent antics return and he attacks someone again in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings) — but who could his next victim be?

Kat Slater is furious with Phil Mitchell after he suggests that she re-mortgages the cab office so that they can buy Ruby's. Kat isn't having any of it, telling him that they're not getting the club.

Phil is desperate and tells Sam Mitchell to talk to Ben Mitchell about investing, but when he refuses, Kheerat Panesar shows an interest.

In the salon, Sam soon targets Denise Fox and makes a menacing threat.

Meanwhile Howie is excited to go on a date with Kim Fox, but she completely misinterprets the situation and introduces a man as his date.

Janine can't resist getting involved in Jada's concerns regarding Linda. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Janine Butcher can't help but get involved when she overhears Jada Lennox discussing her concerns to Zack Hudson about Linda Carter being drunk around the children.

She encourages Jada to stand her ground and talk to Martin Fowler, who understands her concerns and has a chat with Zack, who then says that she has one more chance otherwise she'll have to leave the house.

Callum Highway suggests that he and Ben should spend some time together to celebrate their wedding anniversary, but Ben avoids him as the poster is still on his mind.

Ben is furious and tries to brawl with Rich. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Later on, Ben sees a man named Rich laughing at Callum's vandalised poster. The situation begins to get heated, but Albert bar manager Lewis intervenes and calms Ben down.

Lewis invites him for drinks at The Albert, hoping to ease Ben's anger. In the meantime, Callum opens up to Mick Carter about his worries with Ben and when Zack shows up, he helps Callum get a good deal on Sharon Watts' old flat.

Callum is hopeful that this could be a fresh start for them and shares the good news with Billy Mitchell and Lexi Pearce.

Back at The Albert, trouble ensues when Rich arrives, which leaves Ben fuming. As Ben leaves, he sees Rich and attacks him, but he soon realises that he's made a horrible error — it's the wrong person. But who has he attacked?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30pm.