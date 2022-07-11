EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell reaches a new low!

Ben Mitchell hits rock bottom when even mum Kathy Beale turns away from him.

Ben Mitchell turns to drugs after alienating his family and friends in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell is crashing on Jay Brown and Honey Mitchell's sofa and Honey is not best pleased. When she makes it clear she doesn't want him dossing down there, he heads to the Arches.

Kheerat Panesar is surprised to see Ben at work, telling him he should be on leave. When he later bumps into Ben's ex Callum Highway he shares that he's worried about Ben's state of mind and encourages him to check in on him.

Ben Mitchell and Kathy Beale

Ben continues to make enemies. sharing some harsh words with Honey. Later, Honey clocks that Kathy Beale has a busted lip but Kathy keeps secret the fact that Ben accidentally punched her.

Seeing the pair talking, Ben feels gripped by guilt and apologises to both Kathy and Honey. But when Kathy tries to suggest yet again that Ben gets help to deal with his rape, it makes him angry.

Realising that the gentle approach is not getting through to her son, Kathy tells Ben that she's not going to speak to him until he gets some help.

Now feeling completely alone, when Ben bumps into his old school friend James, he agrees to go for a drink with him and later they kiss. James offers Ben drugs...

Ben sees Callum heading for a night out with Whitney Dean, laughing and joking, and he's heartbroken. He's lost everything.

Mitch Baker

Mitch Baker is still dealing with his grief over the passing of his brother Avery Baker. Karen Taylor and Harvey Monroe gently remind Mitch that Avery's bereaved sons Finlay Baker and Felix Baker could do with some support.

After taking them out to lunch at Walford East, Mitch and the boys discuss funeral plans. The lads are keen to put on a no-expenses spared funeral to honour their dad.

Later, Karen finds a letter from Avery and she passes it onto Mitch to read. When he opens it he makes a shock discovery.

As Finlay and Felix start going through the extravagant plans for the funeral, Mitch wonders whether he should tell them what he's found out...

Also, Howie Danes struggles to manage his new job as a bartender.

EastEnders continues on BBC Two on Wednesday at 7:30 pm due to UEFA Women's Euros on BBC1. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 18 July.