'EastEnders' spoilers: Ben Mitchell suspects Whitney and Callum betrayal!

Ben Mitchell deals with a double betrayal in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell is brooding over seeing husband Callum Highway looking suspiciously cosy with his ex Whitney Dean. Aware that Callum seems to be keeping something from him, Ben soon jumps to conclusions.

Determined to get to the bottom of what’s been going on between Whitney and Callum, Ben approaches stall-holder Whitney in the market. He demands to know why they’ve been secretly spending time together.

Ben Mitchell has questions about something he found in Callum Highway's belongings. (Image credit: BBC1)

Whitney is less than impressed with Ben’s attitude and tells him that if he really wants to know, then he should talk to his husband!

Ben storms off but later when he’s with Callum in The Vic, he asks him directly about what’s going on. Will Callum tell him the truth about Fitzy’s stabbing and how he’s been traumatised by the attack?

Kheerat Panesar has a lot on his plate trying to deal with his family! (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat Panesar has been trying to sort out keeping his brother Jags Panesar safe in prison, after a gang threatened his safety. Needing a way to make them back off, he was grateful when Ben Mitchell agreed to help out with his prison contacts by paying for Jag’s protection.

In the cafe, Kheerat hands Ben the cash and feels awkward when his secret lover Sharon Beale walks in. Ben makes it VERY clear he has no time for his dad Phil Mitchell’s ex and Kheerat, not wanting to wind up Ben, keeps silent. Later, Kheerat finds Sharon and apologises for not defending her to Ben, but Sharon shrugs it off.

Kheerat finds out from Iqra Ahmed that Jags’ girlfriend Habiba Ahmed has had her baby. The news doesn’t go down too well with Kheerat’s disapproving mum Suki Panesar, especially when she discovers that Kheerat has been secretly paying Habiba’s rent.

Pushed to the limit by his controlling mum, Kheerat storms off to find solace in Sharon’s arms, arranging to whisk her off for a romantic night together. It seems that Kheerat has just made a big mistake, however…

Ben, already on edge over his conversation with Callum, is stunned when he spots Kheerat with Sharon. It’s obvious that there’s something going on between them and Ben is furious that he’s been lied to. Livid over the betrayal, Ben makes a call. Is he about to take revenge?

Sonia Fowler can’t shake her mistrust towards Rocky Cant. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler is surprised when her long lost dad Rocky Cant seems very interested in the houses around the Square, asking questions in particular about Ruby Allen’s place.

Still unsure of her dad’s motives since he arrived in Walford to find her, Sonia suspects he may be up to no good.

Meanwhile, Kathy Beale has agreed to a date with a persistent Rocky, despite trying to fob him off before. After meeting up with him she’s flattered by the effort he’s put in to make their date special.

Isaac Baptiste’s erratic behaviour seems to be getting worse, worrying girlfriend Lola Pearce. Knowing that he’s been off his meds, Lola suspects that his interest in his dead brother Paul Trueman is becoming an obsession.

When Lola confronts Isaac, he insists that he’s fine, saying the only reason he’s been talking about Paul so much is because he wants to share things... With the woman he loves!

Isaac’s surprise declaration of love wins over Lola and she puts her concerns to one side - for now.

Bobby Beale finds his luck is in with Dana Monroe! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Bobby Beale is feeling unsure about how things are going with girlfriend Dana Monroe. He shares his troubles with good mate Iqra Ahmed, who does her best to reassure him. It seems his worries were for nothing as later he and Dana end up going home to his nan Kathy Beale’s empty house where things hot up!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 with an hour-long episode on Thursday at 7.40 pm. All of this week’s episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Monday 21 June.