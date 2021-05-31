EastEnders spoilers: Callum Highway marriage in trouble?

Callum Highway lies to husband Ben Mitchell, Isaac Baptiste makes a shocking gesture and Linda Carter learns something about Max Branning

Callum Highway hides his pain from husband Ben Mitchell in a special hour-long Tuesday episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Callum Highway is horrified after seeing his policeman colleague Fitzy get stabbed by a mugger. He attempts to arrest Fitzy’s assailant but the man gets away.

Callum Highway is in shock after his colleague is stabbed! (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Fitzy, meanwhile, is in a very bad way and he gives Callum a ring for safe-keeping - the ring he was planning to propose to his partner with.

Trying to reassure Fitzy that he’ll be okay, Callum calls for back up and it’s not long before the paramedics arrive. It’s touch and go, but Fitzy is taken to the hospital still alive.

When DCI Arthurs checks in on a distraught Callum, he blames himself for what happened.

After heading home, Callum puts on a brave front knowing that hubby Ben Mitchell has explicitly said he doesn’t want to know anything about his job.

Despite being in shock from the stabbing incident, Callum keeps it to himself. But Ben is concerned when he’s unusually quiet and distracted as they celebrate the anniversary of when they shared their first kiss.

Assuming that Callum’s upset he asked him to quit his job, Ben says he was wrong. Not knowing what Callum’s just had to deal with, Ben suggests they should avoid discussing his work life.

Feeling panicky as he gets flashbacks of the stabbing, Callum makes an exit, leaving Ben stunned and confused.

Later, Callum’s ex Whitney Dean is in the Vic with Kat Slater and they’re chatting about Fitzy’s attacker, as he was the man who mugged Kat.

When they bring up the stabbing, Callum freezes, refusing to tell them anything. Knowing Callum as well as she does, Whitney is concerned, realising that something’s very wrong…

Lola Pearce is pleased when Ruby Fowler thanks her for her parenting advice, revealing that she’s managed to negotiate a tentative peace with her stepdaughter Lily Slater.

Lola’s boyfriend teacher Isaac Baptiste listens in and he chips in with a suggestion on how to connect with Lily, a technique that he uses at school.

Grateful for the couple’s help, Ruby invites Lola and Isaac over to her house for a drink. After Ruby heads off, Lola jokes to Isaac that they’d need to pull a rabbit out of a hat to help Ruby and her hubby Martin Fowler’s young stepson Arthur Fowler.

Isaac Baptiste has been worrying girlfriend Lola Pearce (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

When Isaac turns up for the drinks at Ruby and Martin’s with a surprise, the couple and Lola don’t know what to say and there’s an awkward silence. The surprise gift for Arthur is very odd, to say the least, and it leaves Lola worried about his erratic gesture.

Her worries only increase when she’s there to support Isaac as he talks to his nurse Rafe. He lies to him that he’s been keeping up with his schizophrenia meds, when in fact he’s been off them for some time.

Later Isaac learns a bit about Ruby’s dad, Johnny Allen, after chatting to dad Patrick Trueman about his late brother Paul Trueman, but doesn’t know that Johnny was tied up with the circumstances surrounding Paul’s death.

Linda Carter makes some enquiries about Max Branning's whereabouts

Meanwhile, Linda Carter discovers that her babyfather Max Branning has set himself up in Paris. Also, Vi Highway attempts to set up her married grandson Stuart Highway with Honey Mitchell!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm