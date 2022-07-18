EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell's secret is out!

Ben Mitchell realises he could be in big trouble when Tommy Moon makes a discovery in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell sees Jonah's drug dealer Tez handing his aunt Sam Mitchell a packet of drugs. He's instantly suspicious about what exactly she's up to.

When his dad Phil Mitchell later tells him that he wants a chat as he has something he needs Ben to tell him, he quickly changes the subject. Telling Phil that Sam is up to no good, he insists that Phil should focus his attention on her as she might be putting the bar at risk.

Phil is concerned about Ben's accusation and he decides to question his sister himself. She's alarmed that he might be onto her but she manages to cover, hoping not to have raised the alarm.

When Ben later sees Tez, he asks him if he can score some drugs off him. After collecting Kat Slater's son Tommy Moon from football, Ben is alarmed when Tommy finds the bag of drugs.

Not really realising what they are, Tommy tries to tease Ben over what it is, prompting Ben to furiously ask for them back.

Tommy tells Ben that he should get rid of the drugs but will Ben listen?

Suki Panesar makes a move on Eve Unwin. (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat and Vinny Panesar agree to go to the opening of the new Panesar GP surgery with their sister Ash Panesar. But when Ash gets a mysterious phone call, Vinny is left intrigued.

Meanwhile, Eve Unwin offers her support to Suki Panesar ahead of the surgery launch and she suggests they go for some food at McClunkey's.

The pair get on famously and are soon bonding over music. On a high, Suki gets flirty and invites Eve back with her. It's not long before Suki takes things further by leaning in for a kiss!

Jay Brown and Lola Pearce get cosy at Peggy's! (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Brown is nursing a very sore head after his night out drinking at the club with Lola Pearce and Frankie Lewis.

When girlfriend Honey Mitchell sees him heading into the cafe with a hangover to make plans for another drinking session that night, she is NOT impressed!

Jay meets Lola in the later and they're soon having a good time. When Jay sees that Lola's being hassled by a bloke, he pretends to be her boyfriend to get him to back off.

It looks like a few rumours might start swirling, however, after Ash Panesar watches Jay and Lola leave the club together!

EastEnders continues on BBC Two on Tuesday at 7:30 pm due to UEFA Women's Euros on BBC One. All of this week's episodes will be available on iPlayer from Monday 25 July.